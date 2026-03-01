ElectionMaplewoodPolitics

REPORT: Deb Engel Seeks Dem Party Endorsement for County Commission At-Large Seat

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Former Maplewood Township Committeewoman and Deputy Mayor Deb Engel is one of 12 Democrats to file letters of intent seeking the party’s endorsement to run for four at-large seats on the Essex County Commission, according to the New Jersey Globe.

The deadline to file for the county endorsement was 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27. The convention will take place March 21.

Read more here.

For the four at-large seats, only one incumbent is running again: Wayne Richardson. Three at-large county commissioners – Patricia Sebold (D-Livingston), Brendan Gill (D-Montclair), and Romaine Sermons (D-Irvington) – are not seeking re-election.

Engel did not seek re-election the to Maplewood Township Committee last year. Unlike the five current Township Committee members, Engel endorsed Analilia Mejia in the special election Democratic Primary for NJ-11.

More Stories

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.