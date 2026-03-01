REPORT: Deb Engel Seeks Dem Party Endorsement for County Commission At-Large Seat

Former Maplewood Township Committeewoman and Deputy Mayor Deb Engel is one of 12 Democrats to file letters of intent seeking the party’s endorsement to run for four at-large seats on the Essex County Commission, according to the New Jersey Globe.

The deadline to file for the county endorsement was 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27. The convention will take place March 21.

For the four at-large seats, only one incumbent is running again: Wayne Richardson. Three at-large county commissioners – Patricia Sebold (D-Livingston), Brendan Gill (D-Montclair), and Romaine Sermons (D-Irvington) – are not seeking re-election.

Engel did not seek re-election the to Maplewood Township Committee last year. Unlike the five current Township Committee members, Engel endorsed Analilia Mejia in the special election Democratic Primary for NJ-11.