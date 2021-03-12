108 Students in Columbia High School Class of ’22 to be Inducted into National Honor Society

From Columbia High School:

Columbia High School is proud to announce the Class of 2022 students who will be inducted into this year’s National Honor Society.

The National Honor Society was founded to create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, promote leadership, and develop character in the students of secondary schools around the country.

Below is the list of this year’s inductees. CHS Faculty and Administrators are impressed with their expression of commitment to academic excellence, their demonstrations of school character and citizenship, the ways in which they have accessed and grown in leadership and service, and for their commitment to continued growth as a scholar and citizen of Columbia.

Ella Abramson Lillie Austin Lillian Bak Lauren Barnett Emma Booker-Dodd Layla Brisset Julia Bromfeld Benno Broncel Katherine Brown Charlotte Busch-Vogel Elizabeth Byrd Lachlan Campbell Shania Campbell Jillian Canning Damien Cataneo Ella Cervi Jesse Cherins Olivia Chung Eve Citron Aidan Conway Emilia Cramer Alexander Crosby Aidan Cunningham Maia Curran Sawyer Dahlen Wuraola Daramola Piper Davenport Makenna Davis Noah Eisenberg Joshua Essner James Evans Zoe Ferguson Gianna Forrester Lucy Freeman Benjamin Fuhrman Dylan Gill Eloise Glantz Aaron Glassman Maya Glenn Laila Gold Daniel Goldsmith Taylor Goodson Daria Gordon Lyra Graff Isioma Grant Lucia Guerrieri Aidan Haley Peter Hamel Kyle Haniph Charlotte Harteveld Phoebe Hill Hayley Hutchinson Alex Iozzio Bella Jasper Leonard Jasper Gideon Johnson Zachary Johnson Lauren Kasdan Jackson Kondak Emma Kosik Olivia Kramer Nina Kremen Jason Lam Brianna Lucas Camryn Lyken Jack Maitlin Susanna Mann Sydney Mannion Griffin Marks Cassidy Moskowitz Anthony Offiah Sadie Ordower Faith Orzeck Jesiah Owens Jadyn Park Lucy Parry Seth Peiris Elianna Perlman Nathan Perlman Coralie Pierre Courtney Plaza Lillie Promisel Cassandra Ratkevich Calliope Reeves Elodie Reeves Evalyn Rhody Katherine Rohan Andrew Rowley Sarah Schneider Cyrus Shields Katherine Spangler Aoife Spiesel Tyler Stephan Johannes Stoeber Ada Stout Fiona Strasser Clare Strasser Marley Striem Cole Strupp Kaia Thelwell Thomas Troesch Katie Trzaska Maeve Tuohy Oren Van Allen Evelyn Van de North Kathleen Wack Ariella Weiss Addie Wiener

We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments with our current NHS members in a virtual ceremony later in May. Please contact CHS Principal, Frank Sanchez, fsanchez@somsd.k12.nj.us.