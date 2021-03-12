Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

108 Students in Columbia High School Class of ’22 to be Inducted into National Honor Society

By access_timeMar-12-2021

From Columbia High School:

Columbia High School is proud to announce the Class of 2022 students who will be inducted into this year’s National Honor Society.

The National Honor Society was founded to create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, promote leadership, and develop character in the students of secondary schools around the country.

Below is the list of this year’s inductees. CHS Faculty and Administrators are impressed with their expression of commitment to academic excellence, their demonstrations of school character and citizenship, the ways in which they have accessed and grown in leadership and service, and for their commitment to continued growth as a scholar and citizen of Columbia.

  1. Ella Abramson

  2. Lillie Austin

  3. Lillian Bak

  4. Lauren Barnett

  5. Emma Booker-Dodd

  6. Layla Brisset

  7. Julia Bromfeld

  8. Benno Broncel

  9. Katherine Brown

  10. Charlotte Busch-Vogel

  11. Elizabeth Byrd

  12. Lachlan Campbell

  13. Shania Campbell

  14. Jillian Canning

  15. Damien Cataneo

  16. Ella Cervi

  17. Jesse Cherins

  18. Olivia Chung

  19. Eve Citron

  20. Aidan Conway

  21. Emilia Cramer

  22. Alexander Crosby

  23. Aidan Cunningham

  24. Maia Curran

  25. Sawyer Dahlen

  26. Wuraola Daramola

  27. Piper Davenport

  28. Makenna Davis

  29. Noah Eisenberg

  30. Joshua Essner

  31. James Evans

  32. Zoe Ferguson

  33. Gianna Forrester

  34. Lucy Freeman

  35. Benjamin Fuhrman

  36. Dylan Gill

  37. Eloise Glantz

  38. Aaron Glassman

  39. Maya Glenn

  40. Laila Gold

  41. Daniel Goldsmith

  42. Taylor Goodson

  43. Daria Gordon

  44. Lyra Graff

  45. Isioma Grant

  46. Lucia Guerrieri

  47. Aidan Haley

  48. Peter Hamel

  49. Kyle Haniph

  50. Charlotte Harteveld

  51. Phoebe Hill

  52. Hayley Hutchinson

  53. Alex Iozzio

  54. Bella Jasper

  55. Leonard Jasper

  56. Gideon Johnson

  57. Zachary Johnson

  58. Lauren Kasdan

  59. Jackson Kondak

  60. Emma Kosik

  61. Olivia Kramer

  62. Nina Kremen

  63. Jason Lam

  64. Brianna Lucas

  65. Camryn Lyken

  66. Jack Maitlin

  67. Susanna Mann

  68. Sydney Mannion

  69. Griffin Marks

  70. Cassidy Moskowitz

  71. Anthony Offiah

  72. Sadie Ordower

  73. Faith Orzeck

  74. Jesiah Owens

  75. Jadyn Park

  76. Lucy Parry

  77. Seth Peiris

  78. Elianna Perlman

  79. Nathan Perlman

  80. Coralie Pierre

  81. Courtney Plaza

  82. Lillie Promisel

  83. Cassandra Ratkevich

  84. Calliope Reeves

  85. Elodie Reeves

  86. Evalyn Rhody

  87. Katherine Rohan

  88. Andrew Rowley

  89. Sarah Schneider

  90. Cyrus Shields

  91. Katherine Spangler

  92. Aoife Spiesel

  93. Tyler Stephan

  94. Johannes Stoeber

  95. Ada Stout

  96. Fiona Strasser

  97. Clare Strasser

  98. Marley Striem

  99. Cole Strupp

  100. Kaia Thelwell

  101.   Thomas Troesch

  102. Katie Trzaska

  103. Maeve Tuohy

  104. Oren Van Allen

  105. Evelyn Van de North

  106. Kathleen Wack

  107. Ariella Weiss

  108. Addie Wiener

We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments with our current NHS members in a virtual ceremony later in May.   Please contact CHS Principal, Frank Sanchez, fsanchez@somsd.k12.nj.us.

