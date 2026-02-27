2026 CHS Pop-Up Prom Shop Is Collecting Donations

Wondering what to do with that magical prom dress that won’t be worn again? How about the tuxedo or suit your teen, college student, or young adult outgrew? It’s time to reclaim closet space — and help make Columbia High School students’ prom dreams come true!

The CHS Home & School Association is collecting teen-approved, prom-appropriate formalwear until Saturday, March 21, 2026, at locations throughout Maplewood and South Orange. CHS Pop-Up Prom Shop opens in April … all sizes, all genders, all FREE!

Thank you for your support! More info about where to drop off and what items Prom Shop can accept:

Donation boxes are available at:

• CHS Main Entrance, 17 Parker Ave, Maplewood

• General Store Shops & Cafe, 1875 Springfield Ave, Maplewood

• Keller Williams Midtown Direct, 181 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

• Artistry Salon by Ampy, 165 Valley St, South Orange

Dresses:

• Floor-length gowns

• Formal dresses in all sizes (0-24+)

• All colors and styles welcome

Suits & Tuxedos:

• Complete suits (jacket and pants)

• Tuxedos with accessories

• Dress shirts (white, black, colored)

• Ties and bow ties

• Vests and cummerbunds

• All sizes needed

Shoes:

• Dress shoes and heels

• Men’s dress shoes

• All sizes

Accessories:

• Clutches and evening bags

• Jewelry (costume jewelry welcome)

• Shawls and wraps

• Belts

CHS Prom Shop is supported by CHS HSA Cougar Cares. Questions? Please email [email protected] .