From the SOMSD:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Three-Candidates Submit Letters of Interest to Fill the SOMSD Board Vacancy

Date: Monday, February 10, 2020 @ 7pm

What: BOE Vacancy Interviews

Where: District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ

Who: Three-candidates will be interviewed by the BOE to fill the District’s vacant Board seat. While four-candidates initially submitted letters . . .

