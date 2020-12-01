A Giving Tuesday Message from Columbia High School Scholarship Fund President

From Columbia High School Scholarship Fund President Madeline Tugentman:

With the pandemic preventing us from gathering for our annual Red & Black Cocktail Fundraiser, we need your help more than ever! Your donations create scholarships that help the graduates of CHS continue with their education and feel supported by their community.

Instead of telling you about the important work we do and the incredible students we support, we made this video to show you.

After watching, we hope you’ll visit www.chssf.org and make a donation. We encourage you to share this video with friends, relatives, anyone who may be interested in supporting our wonderful students.

As always, we are grateful for your support. Stay healthy!

Any time is a good time to donate!

After the awarding of the 2020 scholarships, we’re planning for next year. Because we are an ALL volunteer organization, ALL donations go directly to funding scholarships. To donate please click here.

Don’t forget us when you shop …

Don’t forget to shop through Amazon Smile when you shop on Amazon. A portion of your purchases will be donated to the scholarship fund. Support us every time you shop! Just bookmark this link and use it when you shop.

