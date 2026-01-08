CampFest 2026 Welcomes Area Families & Campers on January 11 in West Orange

From One Happy Camper NJ and Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ:

West Orange, NJ: CampFest 2026, a free community event hosted by One Happy Camper NJ and Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ, will be held on January 11, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. in West Orange. For optimal security, people can visit www.jfedgmw.org/campfest to register and then the address will be provided to each guest in the day(s) prior to the event.

CampFest offers families a wonderful opportunity for anyone considering camp for 2026, 2027 (and beyond!) to directly meet representatives from more than 25 Jewish sleepaway camps and day camps all in one place-ensuring the right fit for children of all ages, interests, and abilities.

Attendees will enjoy an array of camp-style activities in the Fun Zone including a Silent Disco, Gaga Pit, Tie-Dye Art, Braid Bar and STEM Challenge. The Ultimate Camp Canteen will provide a taste of camp treats (Kosher and gluten-free options available) and The PJ Library Corner will serve as the perfect spot for those seeking a cozy space.

Camp experts will be on hand to provide a wealth of guidance and information about available grants and scholarships from One Happy Camper, a free resource of Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ that connects local families with the amazing array of Jewish camps and summer programs. Driving a culture of inclusion, there’s sure to be a camp for everyone. Many Jewish camps joyfully welcome and support LGBTQ+ campers and families. Further, there are numerous inclusion opportunities for campers with disabilities.

“CampFest serves as an immersive event for parents and children to meet camp leadership

directly and understand the profoundly positive impact of summer camp well beyond the fun and

games,” said Tracy Levine, Director, One Happy Camper NJ. “Camp has the unique ability to

drive a deep sense of Jewish joy, community and culture while experiencing exciting activities

and forging lifelong friendships.”