CHS STEM Supervisor Resigns After 6 Years, Takes New Role at Caldwell-West Caldwell District

Columbia High School STEM Supervisor Jameel Misbahuddin is leaving the South Orange-Maplewood School District for a new position in a nearby district.

“I am taking a director role for the Caldwell-West Caldwell school district,” said Misbahuddin in an email reply to Village Green. “It’s a great opportunity for me to support learners across grades 6-12 in all subjects. I’ve greatly appreciated my time with SOMSD and am glad to have time to get the CHS STEM department settled into the new school year before I switch over.”

Read more about Misbahuddin in this Village Green profile:

SOMA Spotlight: Columbia High School STEM Supervisor Jameel Misbahuddin

Misbahuddin, whose last day in the district is October 21, was named STEM 9-12 Grade Supervisor in July 2016. He replaced Alan Levin, who retired after more than three decades of service to the district. Previously, Misbahuddin was the Mathematics Supervisor for the Leonia Board of Education, a position he has held for three years.

Learn more about his new position in this Patch article.

“We will miss our colleague Mr. Misbahuddin and his tremendous contributions in STEM at CHS and to the District as a whole,” said Ann Bodnar, new Asst. Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, in a statement the district emailed to Village Green. ” However, we are excited for this next phase and opportunity in his career and wish him all the best in his journey.”