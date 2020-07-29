SOMA Spotlight: Columbia High School STEM Supervisor Jameel Misbahuddin

Village Green presents a series called Spotlight, which gives you a chance to get to know your neighbors better. We ask questions. Our Spotlight personality does the rest.

We continue Spotlight with a profile of the STEM Supervisor at Columbia High School, Jameel Misbahuddin.

Name?

Jameel Misbahuddin

How long have you been part of the SOMA community?

I just finished year 4 in SOMSD.

What do you do?

I am the 9-12 STEM Supervisor at Columbia High School

Why do you live/work here?

I applied to work at CHS because of its reputation as a large high achieving district. Having started my career in Edison Public Schools, I know the value of having a large network of educators to work with and learn from.

Which book have you been meaning to read?

I just finished Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. I love his books and always am interested in non-fiction that speaks to how we view situations and make me consider different perspectives. Next. I’ll be reading The Power of Positive Deviance which focuses on how solutions to problems can be found within a community. When I’m ready to take a break from this genre, I’ll get around to reading The Book of Basketball. I love the NBA and enjoy any historical writing on it.

If you could say one nice thing to the residents of SOMA, what would it be?

If you’re a parent, the best thing you can do for your child’s success is to be informed. Talking with your child about school and being in touch with teachers is always best. If you’re a student, know that you have many adults in your corner and we want the best for you.

How do you contribute to your community?

I live in Hudson County and have been volunteering in the area for the past 10 years mostly in soup kitchens. Also, the Birthday Party Project is a great organization that I’ve been involved with.

What’s your favorite dessert in SOMA?

Anything from Able Baker!

What’s your favorite place to go on Saturday morning?

The beach or the golf course.

What is your favorite place to find a parking space in Maplewood and South Orange Village?

Fortunately, CHS has a spot for me!