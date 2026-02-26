CHS Students, Principal Sanchez Discuss Impacts of Proposed New Bell Schedule

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is considering a new bell schedule for Columbia High School for the 2026-27 school year — a change that would reduce the number of periods in a day and create a single, school-wide lunch period.

The proposed change has prompted lots of conversation among students and administrators, who are weighing the possible benefits and drawbacks of implementing this proposed “drop block” bell schedule.

At the January 29, 2026 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education meeting, student BOE representatives Scarlet Strogov and Penn Shapiro cited a number of potential concerns related to the proposed 55-minute lunch period for the entire student body, including impacts on students who are in the free and reduced lunch program, as well as neurodiverse students.

Although the schedule remains in draft form, discussion has intensified among students and parents. The proposal was also addressed at the Board’s inaugural student family affairs committee meeting, where student-focused concerns were formally introduced.

What is the Main Structure for a ‘Drop Block Schedule’?

According to administrators, the new bell structure is intended to reduce the number of classes students attend each day. Instead of each student having eight to nine periods daily, in 45-minute increments, students would have fewer, longer blocks, with fewer classes a day rotating throughout the week. While students would still be enrolled in eight total courses, only six or fewer would meet on a given day, with the addition of a school-wide lunch, with two periods dropping and rotating.

CHS Principal Frank Sanchez told Village Green that the idea had been under observation and discussion for years. “Our teachers have been talking about making a new schedule since at least 2020,” Sanchez said. “We want to have longer periods for labs, and we are one of the few high schools that I know of that don’t have labs for science classes other than AP.”

In a recent interview, Sanchez suggested that this creation of longer blocks would support deeper instruction overall, particularly for science courses, and reduce nightly homework by limiting the number of classes students will see, as “you don’t have to have homework for every night, for all of your 8, you don’t have to see all 8 classes in one day.”

Sanchez also acknowledged the high number of students currently enrolled in a nine-period schedule, over 700 of whom have to take a physical education class in their ninth period because they are choosing to have that extra academic class. “For social and emotional learning, for our students’ mental health, we think it makes sense,” said Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, “nearly all of the top 25 schools in New Jersey use this,” and it will be a “mental break for our students, kind of preparing them for college, where they won’t see all of their classes every day.”

The Single Lunch Period Debate

While some students support the academic flexibility of the proposed drop block system, the most contentious issue remains the proposal for a single, school-wide 55-minute lunch period.

At the Jan. 29 BOE meeting, both Shapiro and Strogov raised concerns anticipating problems with congestion and food access. “We’re working to make sure that in that single lunch period, when there are so many students eating lunch, that kids who can’t leave campus and rely on the school for food need are getting meals in time,” Shapiro said, “because we do expect to see an increase in lines.”

Strogov told Village Green that she was concerned that “a lot of people on free and reduced lunch are going to be hurt”, due to their need to get lunch directly provided by the school. “What happens when they are late to class if they can’t get food in time?” asked Strogov. At the BOE meeting, Strogov added, “even for students who don’t rely on the school for meals, I think that every single student should feel welcome and have a place to eat lunch in the school.”

Strogov told Village Green that the district cannot assume students will leave campus to ease crowding. “I think a lot of people who are building this schedule are relying on speculation that kids are going to leave the school to go to Sabatino’s or Valley Street Eatery,” she said. “Personally, I don’t think that’s okay. I don’t think the school can rely on students leaving school for lunch to implement a block schedule. Every single student deserves a place to eat in the school, have a place to sit, and get food on time.”

Sanchez, however, said the administration has accounted for both congestion and space concerns by providing possible seating in the gym and possibly with hallway tables.

“There would be no gym going on because everyone has the same lunch,” he said, adding that this “will allow kids to leave and not be worried about the crunch of coming back on time” and that overall “it’s going to be a much better system.”

Sanchez added that the 55-minute lunch is longer than what some districts offer and that expanded off-campus privileges would help relieve congestion.

Proposed Solutions and Relievers

In response to student concerns about the single school-wide lunch period, Shapiro and Strogov researched alternatives used in other districts, including a “point-of-service” pre-order system.

“Students would order their lunch in the morning,” Strogov explained. The meals would be prepped by the school lunch staff and then packed into labeled bags, where students can then “just go to the lunch room, pick it up, and go eat anywhere in the building that is available for lunch,” said Strogov.

She believes this would reduce congestion and ensure students relying on school meals would receive food efficiently and in an organized manner.

Sanchez agreed with the likelihood of implementing a similar system for efficiency, suggesting “what we would do is have kiosks, and we already have kiosks built in the commons, which is why, you know, I planned it that way.” He expressed confidence that this online system will resolve concerns expressed about students who are a part of free and reduced lunch programs, along with students who utilize the school lunch for food options daily.

Neurodivergent Students Raise Concerns

Another significant student-based concern comes from members of the Neurodivergent Advocacy Club, who worry that the rotating schedule and single lunch period may severely increase stress and executive functioning challenges for neurodivergent students.

“There is a big potential of being or going to the wrong class because you are like on autopilot,” said Max Mansfield, a sophomore and leader of the Neurodivergent Advocacy Club, referencing the drop and add aspect of the moving schedule plan. “This happened in middle school, where, after a break, nobody knew if it was an A day or B day, people wouldn’t know where to start.”

Mansfield noted that longer class periods, some proposed to extend up to 75 minutes, could be difficult for students who struggle with sustained focus and concentration, suggesting “with the longer periods, certain kids will have trouble sitting still for such long periods of time. Rhat’s kind of happening with the 45-minute periods, but it would happen more with 70-minute ones.” He stressed that with these longer segments of educational learning for students, “their executive functioning kind of just goes out the window.”

The club has also raised concerns that the single lunch period will create an overstimulating and chaotic environment.

“Having everybody in the same lunch period is going to be way too chaotic,” Mansfield said. “There will be less space for neurodivergent students to have a quieter lunch.”

Storgov suggested designated quiet classrooms during lunch as possible accommodations. She and Shapiro have also discussed working with the guidance department to help students adjust before implementation.

Sanchez said the administration plans to support neurodivergent students through clear communication and organization tools.

“We will be on top of that,” he said. “We’re going to buy planners if we need to.”

A Divided Student Body

In the face of such a significant change, student opinion remains mixed.

Sanai Edwars, an 11th-grade student, supports the change, saying the current schedule contributes to student burnout.

“The students’ motivation in school has gone down due to too many classes at once,” she said. “I think the new schedule is a great idea to keep students more focused and engaged.”

Landon Heney, another 11th-grade student who previously attended Senton Hall Prep for the beginning of his high school career, said he found block scheduling easier to navigate than expected, and that “sometimes it’s nice not to have the same period every day.”

Others remain skeptical. Ever Prato described the proposal as “unnecessary and overcomplicated”, while one student, who asked to remain anonymous, called it “beautiful in theory, but we are bound to logistically screw it up somehow.”

Still, some students are optimistic about the shared lunch despite congestion concerns.

“I like it because it means I don’t have to worry about not having lunch with my friends,” says 11th grader Milie Williams.

11th grader Vivian Kubany added that she welcomes a change from the current nine-period day.

“It’s really tiring going to one through nine periods for a full school day,” she said. “I’m happy that it will be differently structured so I can give my brain a break.”

Looking Forward

Despite student concerns, Strogov acknowledged that district leadership appears committed to implementing the schedule.

“A lot of students don’t like it, but it’s going to happen one way or another,” she said. “The district is very set on it. We need to focus on optimizing it.”

Sanchez echoed that confidence that the schedule would indeed go into effect, but said student feedback remains a crucial part of the process.

If implemented, the drop block schedule would mark one of the most significant structural changes at Columbia High School in recent years.

As discussions continue and evolve, student representatives say their goal is not to halt the progress of this advancement, but to ensure that every voice, especially those most affected, is heard before the final bell rings on the administration’s decision.

Norah Pharaon is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School, working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.