Columbia Girls Wins State Fencing Championship

by The Village Green
The Village Green
By a score of 14-13 over Morris Hills, the Columbia High School Girls Fencing Team has won the New Jersey State Championship.

The girls defeated Morris Hills at Morris Hills, claiming their first state championship since 2015. The CHS girls are the most illustrious girls fencing team in state history: The lead all other NJ high schools with 13 championships overall, followed by Montclair Kimberley Academy with 10, Ramapo with eight, and Northern Highlands with three. (See a full history on NJ.com here.)

