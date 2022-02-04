Columbia High School Athletic Program Receives 2020-2021 Sportsmanship Award

From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

Earlier this year, the Columbia High School Athletic Program won the 2020-2021 Sportsmanship Award. That means that the coaches and referees selected CHS — our players and coaches — as teams with great sportsmanship. This is a tremendous award as it speaks to our character, not just our athletic ability. This is the second time in the past three years that Columbia High School has received this award.

Cougar Nation leaders Sofia Ranieri and Madison Moskowitz join Mr. Mullen & Mr. Woolard in the image below. We will be hanging up this banner very soon in the main gym.