MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

Columbia High School Athletic Program Receives 2020-2021 Sportsmanship Award

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

Earlier this year, the Columbia High School Athletic Program won the 2020-2021 Sportsmanship Award. That means that the coaches and referees selected CHS — our players and coaches — as teams with great sportsmanship. This is a tremendous award as it speaks to our character, not just our athletic ability. This is the second time in the past three years that Columbia High School has received this award.

Cougar Nation leaders Sofia Ranieri and Madison Moskowitz join Mr. Mullen & Mr. Woolard in the image below. We will be hanging up this banner very soon in the main gym.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

104 Baker Street in Maplewood Village Is 100%...

Achieve Grants 16 Awards to South Orange-Maplewood Teachers...

Maplewood Township Passes Resolution Opposing Fracked Gas Power...

CHS Pepper Spray Fight Being Investigated as ‘Serious...

POLICE: Car Stolen at Maplewood CVS; 1-Year-Old Child...

CHS Students Selected for 34th Annual High School...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE