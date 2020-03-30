Columbia High School Cancels 3rd Marking Period Quarterlies Due to School Closing

From Jameel Misbahuddin, Grade 9-12 STEM Supervisor of the South Orange Maplewood School District:
Dear CHS Parents/Guardians and Students:
This letter is to inform you that 3rd marking period quarterlies, originally scheduled for April 1st – April 9th are CANCELLED due to the school closing.
Quarterlies exist for the classes listed below:
MATH COURSES: Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 & Precalculus
SCIENCE COURSES: Biology, Physics & Chemistry
For now, our plan is to still have a 4th Marking Period as scheduled in June. This test will count for 10% of students’ final grade as they do in all subjects that do not have quarterlies.
Copied below is the original letter I sent in September outlining quarterlies.
Thank you for your flexibility as we navigate the new parameters under which we are running school.
As a reminder, please note the following important updates that have been communicated in district letters and in teachers’ google classrooms:
- The deadline any work assigned from when we first closed school is April 3rd.
- Our new school schedule begins April 1 st with periods 1, 3 & 5. Students must check in for all classes they have that day except for study hall and lunch.
- Please remind your children to check their google classrooms and school email address for important updates from their teachers.
Thank you,
Jameel Misbahuddin
9-12 STEM Supervisor
South Orange & Maplewood School District
Columbia High School (A 307)
973-762-5600 ext 1204