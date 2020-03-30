Columbia High School Cancels 3rd Marking Period Quarterlies Due to School Closing

From Jameel Misbahuddin, Grade 9-12 STEM Supervisor of the South Orange Maplewood School District:

Dear CHS Parents/Guardians and Students:

This letter is to inform you that 3rd marking period quarterlies, originally scheduled for April 1st – April 9th are CANCELLED due to the school closing.

Quarterlies exist for the classes listed below:

MATH COURSES: Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 & Precalculus

SCIENCE COURSES: Biology, Physics & Chemistry

For now, our plan is to still have a 4th Marking Period as scheduled in June. This test will count for 10% of students’ final grade as they do in all subjects that do not have quarterlies.

Copied below is the original letter I sent in September outlining quarterlies.

Thank you for your flexibility as we navigate the new parameters under which we are running school.

As a reminder, please note the following important updates that have been communicated in district letters and in teachers’ google classrooms:

The deadline any work assigned from when we first closed school is April 3 rd .

. Our new school schedule begins April 1 st with periods 1, 3 & 5. Students must check in for all classes they have that day except for study hall and lunch.

Please remind your children to check their google classrooms and school email address for important updates from their teachers.

Thank you,

Jameel Misbahuddin

9-12 STEM Supervisor

South Orange & Maplewood School District

Columbia High School (A 307)

973-762-5600 ext 1204

[email protected]