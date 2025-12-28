Columbia High School Chinese Language Program Earns Recognition

Members of the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s Chinese language program were honored at the December 18, 2025 Board of Education meeting. The teachers honored included Chaoqin Chen (SOMS & CHS), Xueyin Li (SOMS & CHS), Jennifer Mui (CHS), Liping Meng (CHS), Chia-Chi Chiang (MMS), and Mei-Lu Weaver (MMS). The following press release is from the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

The Columbia High School Chinese Program has been named an Outstanding Chinese Program by the National Chinese Language Association of Secondary-Elementary Schools, earning national recognition for its academic rigor, cultural engagement, and sustained growth. The honor places Columbia High School among a select group of programs recognized for excellence in Chinese language education.

The program launched in 2017 after World Language Supervisor Dr. Ramón Robles-Fernández secured a U.S. State Department grant that brought a fully funded visiting Chinese teacher to the district. A second federal grant the following year provided the time, structure, and resources needed to design curriculum, recruit students, and establish a strong foundation rooted in linguistic and cultural understanding. From the start, educators, administrators, students, and community partners worked together to build a program that extended well beyond the classroom.

In its early years, the district rallied to support visiting teachers Mrs. Niu and Mrs. Wu, with close coordination led by ESL teacher Mrs. Simpson and Dr. Robles-Fernández. Alongside classroom instruction, the program introduced schoolwide cultural experiences such as Lunar New Year celebrations, calligraphy workshops, and tea ceremonies, creating visible, joyful entry points for students and families to engage with Chinese culture.

The program entered a new phase of growth in its third year with the hiring of its first full-time Chinese teacher, Mrs. Liping Meng. Enrollment surged, additional educators joined the team, and the program evolved from a pilot into a thriving learning community. Strategic expansion soon followed, extending Chinese language instruction into the middle schools and creating a seamless grades 6-12 pathway. Today, the program is staffed by six highly qualified teachers serving more than 600 students across the district.

Instruction emphasizes authentic communication and real-world connections. Students participate in exchanges such as a pen pal program with Neili High School in Taiwan, allowing them to practice language skills while building cross-cultural friendships. Graduates continue their study of Chinese at top universities nationwide, reflecting both academic depth and long-term impact.

Faculty leadership has also helped shape the broader field of world language education. Teachers regularly present at regional and national conferences, including ACTFL, Montclair State University, and the NASUP Annual Conference, sharing strategies centered on student motivation and culturally and linguistically responsive teaching.

Beyond academics, the program has cultivated a strong ecosystem of extracurricular learning and community partnerships. Students earn honors in language competitions, organize Lunar New Year and AAPI Heritage Month events, and represent the district at Chinese Language Day at the Chinese Consulate in New York. In 2025, CBS News featured the program during a Lunar New Year segment, highlighting its role in strengthening cultural understanding across the community.

In just eight years, the Columbia High School Chinese Program has grown from a grant-funded idea into a district-supported, multi-school model of excellence. The national recognition affirms what students, families, and educators already know: when vision, commitment, and community come together, language learning becomes a powerful bridge across cultures and generations.

Mr. Chaoqin Chen (SOMS & CHS), Mrs. Xueyin Li (SOMS & CHS), Mrs. Jennifer Mui (CHS), Mrs. Liping Meng (CHS), Mrs. Chia-Chi Chiang (MMS), and Mrs. Mei-Lu Weaver (MMS).