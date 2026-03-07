Columbia High School HSA Gears Up for 2026 Midnight Madness Celebration

From the Columbia High School Home and School Association:

Maplewood, NJ – March 7, 2026 — With spring finally in the air, seniors at Columbia High School are just a few months away from graduation. While the students are focused on what comes next — college, trade school, military, jobs — the Columbia High School Home and School Association (HSA) is planning one last celebration for the Class of 2026.

Midnight Madness has been a Columbia High School tradition for over 35 years, whisking away the graduating class to an inclusive, substance- and phone-free overnight adventure on the night of graduation (June 17th this year). The Midnight Madness destination is a closely kept secret, but previous venues have included American Dream, RPM Raceway, and a NYC Harbor cruise. This year will prove to be just as spectacular!

Students come to CHS, check in, and board buses headed for a secret location. The buses parade through downtown Maplewood and South Orange, where community members line the streets to send the kids off in style, and then the graduates are off to their mystery venue to enjoy one last time together as a class. The event runs from approximately 11 PM to 3 AM, when the buses head back to CHS.

Preparations for Midnight Madness start long before the celebration. The HSA works hard to raise as much money as possible to ensure that every student who wants to attend can do so, regardless of cost. They have already received generous donations from the Maplewood Municipal Alliance, Cougar Boosters, and several local businesses.

The HSA strives to keep the ticket prices as low as possible, and the goal is to make this a cost-free event for all students. They invite the SOMA community to help make this possible. A $10 donation from every South Orange and Maplewood household would more than cover every student!

Click here to make a donation to Midnight Madness. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Please contact midnightmadness@columbiahsa. com with any questions.

The primary mission of the Columbia High School Home and School Association is to support CHS students, families, and staff through enriching and engaging programs and activities, with a focus on access and equity for all students. Learn more about Midnight Madness.