Columbia High School Parnassian Society To Present Fall Drama ‘DNA’

From SOMSD:
A dark comedy about a group of teenagers who accidentally commit a crime, and then implicate an innocent man when they try to cover it up, is the Columbia High School (CHS) Parnassian Society’s upcoming fall production.
The play, “DNA” by Dennis Kelly, will mark the first production to be directed by James Bale Dyer, an English Language Arts teacher who is in his fourth year at the high school. His predecessor, Janet Bustrin, retired last year.
Dyer brings nearly a decade of experience in the performing arts to his new role as director/faculty advisory to the Parnassian Society. A native South Londoner, Dyer completed the Young Writer’s Program at the Royal Court Theater and was cast in many productions including BBC programs and television commercials.
Dyer said that despite its premise, the play isn’t all gloom.
“There are definite darker moments,” said Dyer. “It kind of presents a lot of ‘Lord of the Flies’ elements here, but there are some laugh-out-loud moments.”
The students cast in the production are:
- Chloe Regas, 9th grade, as Jan
- Eloise Baum-Joseph, 9th grade, as Mark
- Hayden Groner, 11th grade, as Phil
- Sabrina Mannion, 12th grade, as Leah
- Teddy O’Brien, 10th grade, as Danny
- Ayla Licht, 9th grade, as Lou
- Lyric Smith, 10th grade, as JT
- Maddie Goodrich, 12th grade, as Cat
- Justice Muhammad, 12 grade, as Brian
- Ash Barton, 12th grade, as Richard
- Z Hunt, 10th grade, as Adam
The show’s lead stage manager is Soph Irfani, 11th grade, and the lead lighting technician is Max Coey, also in the 11th grade.
“DNA” is scheduled to appear at Columbia High School’s Black Box Theater on November 16th, 17th, and 18th at 7:30 p.m. and on November 19th at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at showtix4u.com/events/Columbia.