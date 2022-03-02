MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia High School Scholarship Fund – Applications Due April 20

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund:

The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund applications are now available to be filled in and printed out on line at chssf.org.

In addition, a representative from CHSSF will be in Columbia High School March 7-11 to hand out applications and answer questions.

Applications MUST be postmarked by Wednesday, April 20 and they MUST be sent to the post office box indicated in the materials (CHSSF, P.O. Box 315, Maplewood, NJ 07040). DO NOT return them to CHS.

CHS seniors and graduates are encouraged to apply. The scholarships are need-based and can be used for ANY kind of post-secondary education from trade or technical school, to community college, four-year college and even graduate school. The awards are for one year only; recipients must re-apply each year.

Please contact Mrs. Carol Barry-Austin at 973-761-1048 or carolba321@aol.com with any questions.

