Columbia High School Scholarship Fund Extends Deadline to April 30

By access_timeApr-28-2020
From CHSSF:
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT from the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund:

Due to current circumstances, CHSSF has extended our deadline for scholarship applications:

For CHS Seniors and Columbia High School graduates enrolled in college/technical school:

Application deadline has been extended to be postmarked by April 30th

ALSO we will accept 2018 taxes if 2019 are not yet done

Applications are still available on our website with instructions, chssf.org

For any questions, please call Mrs. Barry-Austin, 973.761-1048.

