Columbia High School Scholarship Fund Helps Send Columbia Cougars On Their Way

From The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund Board:

The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund is proud to report that this year, with overwhelming and generous support from the community, was its most successful year ever in spite of the challenges Covid presented. Friends and supporters, new and old, near and far, opened their hearts and wallets to help the Class of 2021 and alum keep their plans for education in process.

Such generosity and belief in the mission to support CHS grads in financial need means that over $200,000 in scholarships were awarded to 125 graduating students and CHS alumni. The grants will be used, in keeping with the fund’s founding mission, for any kind of post-secondary education, whether community/2-year college, four-year college, trade or technical school, or graduate school.

Recipients this year will attend: County College of Morris, Virginia Tech, Northeastern, Delaware, NYU, Rutgers, Rutgers Medical School, St John’s, NJIT, Ithaca, Howard, Temple, Yale (Singapore), Oberlin, New Hampshire, Bryn Mawr, Kean, Wellesley, Seton Hall, Fairleigh Dickinson, Morehouse, New Haven, Ohio State, Syracuse, California Polytech, Duquesne, St. Elizabeth’s, Maryland, NJ City University, University of Maine, Towson, York, William Paterson, Purdue, Western Connecticut, So. California Institute of Architecture, Anna Maria, Colorado, Universal Technical Institute, University of Wyoming, Berklee-NYC, Middlesex CC, Bard, Montclair, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, University of Vermont, Ball State, Rider, SUNY Oneonta, Raritan CC, University of Wisconsin, Lynn University, Columbia College-Chicago, Elon, Essex CC, Florida International, Berklee-Boston, Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, SUNY Binghamton, Union CC, University of Pittsburgh, Columbia University-NYC, Rensselaer Polytech, Spelman, The New School, Rowan, Morgan State and Caldwell University.

Fields of study identified by the recipients include engineering, public health, biology, psychology, marketing, media, business, education, accounting, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, nursing, medicine, pharmacy, computer science, the arts and criminal justice. Some of the graduates are the first in their families to attend college, and some recipients have already graduated and become donors to CHSS.

The Columbia High School Scholarship fund supports Columbia students in pursuing their goals and dreams with an annual in-person party (coming in fall 2021!), a stay-at-home fundraising drive each winter, and through the sale of CHS pennants. It is independent of CHS and the school district and operates completely through the work of dedicated volunteers. It was founded in 1923 and has awarded over $1.7 million to several thousand students. For more information, please view the organization’s 2021 video and website here: https://www.chssf.org/

The fund is seeking new board members, especially those with marketing, fund-raising, and communications experience. Please contact us through the website to learn more.