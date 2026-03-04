Columbia High School Swimming Continues Tradition of Winning, Ending Season Strong

The 2025-26 winter season marked another strong chapter for the Boys and Girls Swimming programs at Columbia High School, as both teams successfully continued the winning tradition under Head Coach and Columbia alum Maggie Singler Keenan.

One of the top swimming programs in Essex County, Columbia High School has now enjoyed four consecutive seasons in which both teams finished with winning records. Several swimmers recorded multiple standout performances and helped continue the upward trajectory of the program.

Boys Team Posts Stellar Regular Season

The boys team would put together one of the most dominant regular seasons ever. Led by standout senior Mason Keith, CHS would rattle off victories in each of their first seven meets. Aside from a tough test from Livingston High School, the Cougars would post an average margin of victory of 46.3 points.

The undefeated run would conclude with a close 86-84 defeat by Seton Hall Preparatory School. The Cougars rebounded by easily dispatching Caldwell to finish 8-1, and secure the Super Essex Conference’s American Division title.

Columbia earned its fourth consecutive trip to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) tournament. They entered the North 1, Group A bracket as the No. 4 seed. After getting a first-round bye, CHS would barely break a sweat, knocking off River Dell High School, 102-68. Their run would end in the semifinals to Passaic Tech.

Girls Team Rallies For Late Season Push

Despite some setbacks early in the season, the girls team showed resilience late in the year. Early losses to Newark Academy and Montclair High School derailed chances of winning a division title, as the Cougars started 3-2.

Led by sophomore Nola Meehan and freshman Lola Silver, the girls would close the regular season with four straight wins to finish at 7-2 and earn a fifth consecutive NJSIAA postseason berth.

Seeded fourth in the North 2, Group A bracket, Columbia received a first round bye and blew past Phillipsburg High School in the quarterfinal round, 116-55. But their season would end in the semifinals to Westfield High School for the second straight year, 92-78.

Strong Outings at County Championships

This year, over 30 swimmers from the CHS participated in the Essex County Swimming Championships, where both teams produced solid results.

The boys finished second place overall for the second consecutive year. The team totaled 215 points, trailing only behind Seton Hall Prep.

Their top performer was Mason Keith. The senior capped off an incredible career by earning the prestigious Cullen Jones Award for the second year in a row and breaking the meet record in the 100-yard breast stroke at 57.10.

He is only the third swimmer to ever win the award in consecutive years, joining Marc Sambolin of Montclair (2012-2014) and Roo Fenton of Seton Hall Prep (2017-2019).

Keenan praised Keith’s leadership and development over his career.

“It’s been wonderful coaching him. He has been so invested in the Columbia team,” she said. “He’s just a positive, fun swimmer to watch, to talk to, to coach. I would say he’s the most dedicated to Columbia [and] it’s meant so much for the program.”

Keith is also just the second CHS Cougar ever to win the award, joining Henry Scott (2010). He captured first place in both the 200 Yard Freestyle (1:43.37) and the 100 Yard Breaststroke (58.79).

CHS boys also won the 200 Yard Medley Relay behind Hamish Wilson-Webb, Keith, Luc Garcia Dudek, and Jordan Mann with a time of 1:38.06.

The girls team placed third with 173.5 points. The main standout was Sophomore Nola Meehan, who finished the 200-yard freestyle in third place with a time of 2:03.12. She would also finish third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.34 seconds.

Lastly, nine swimmers across the program were invited to the Meet of Champions, highlighting the program’s depth. Sofia Kopytek, Meehan, Ashna Patel, and Harlow Hatch represented the girls team. They swam in the 400-yard freestyle relay and came in 12th, breaking the CHS record set in 2018. The boys team comprised Wilson-Webb, Mann, Mateo and Luc Garcia Dudek, and Ben Midland.

While neither team secured sectional championships, this season successfully reinforced Columbia’s status as one of the state’s premier swimming programs.

