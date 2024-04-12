Columbia High School to Host College, Military, Gap Year & Career Fair April 17

From SOMSD:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – It’s not just a college fair.

The event to be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 7 p.m. in the Columbia High School (CHS) gymnasium might be called a “Future Fair.”

That’s because the more than a hundred representatives scheduled to participate will hail from branches of the military, local employers, and trade organizations ­– as well as many fine colleges and universities.

CHS Director of Counseling Anthony Vecchione, explained why there will be a diverse mix of exhibitors in the event that has been dubbed a “College, Military, Gap Year, & Career Fair.”

“Not every student is college-bound, but every student has a future,” Vecchione said.

It is the second annual fair of its kind since Vecchione was appointed to his position. Bringing back events like college fairs to CHS was something he had set out to do when he first came aboard.

“College admissions is a human process, so is finding your future,” he said. “There is no substitute for relationship building, and that starts with people being able to put faces to names, transcripts, and resumes.”

To help facilitate connections between students and representatives, the CHS Counseling Department has partnered with StriveScan.com, which will help students keep in touch with the representatives they meet from colleges and other organizations.

CLICK HERE for a list of confirmed colleges and universities sending representatives to the fair.

CLICK HERE for a list of other organizations that will be represented at the fair.

CLICK HERE for more information on StriveScan.com

CLICK HERE for the event flyer.