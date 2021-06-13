Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia High School to Host Virtual 2021 Shakespeare Festival, June 18

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Stephen MacPherson, CHS English Teacher:

The nineteenth installment of the Columbia High School Annual Shakespeare Festival will premiere on Friday, June 18th, at 7PM. The festival will highlight the creativity of students as they share scenes from over a dozen of Shakespeare’s plays.  Please visit www.novelteacher.com for details.

