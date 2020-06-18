CHS Shakespeare Festival Airing June 20 on YouTube

The 18th Annual CHS Shakespeare Festival will be aired on YouTube at 7PM this Saturday, June 20. The link will be posted on the website www.novelteacher.com (the site can only be accessed with a “somsd” email account; Village Green will share the YouTube link when it becomes available).

The festival is a little different this year. For the previous 17 years, different elements of the bard’s work have been explored on stage in a day-long celebration. There are many traditions, with popular contests such as “Shakespeare or Hip Hop” and “Shakespeare or Batman.” The annual balloon party on the morning of the festival has always been a hit. The Shakespeare Festival has generally taken place each April and is open to the public.

But due to coronavirus, this year’s Festival will be virtual. “We have dozens of student performers with scenes from eighteen different plays!” says Columbia High School teacher and Shakespeare Festival organizer Stephen MacPherson. “All has been done remotely and the kids really did a great job and on their own for the most part!”

This year, MacPherson requested students, alumni and community members create and submit scenes while observing social distancing rules. The deadline for submissions was May 22nd. Follow the Shakespeare Festival on Instagram @chs_shakespeare_club