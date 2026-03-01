Columbia High Students Gave Misty Copeland Her Flowers — and Got a Powerful Gift in Return

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Columbia High School recently presented a student art exhibit honoring Misty Copeland, recognizing her lasting impact on the arts and her role as a trailblazer in American ballet. The exhibit, organized by the school’s Visual Arts Department, highlighted student work inspired by Copeland’s career, artistic discipline, and message of perseverance.

The exhibit invited students to examine Copeland’s journey—from her early training to her historic achievement as the first Black woman principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre—and to translate those themes into visual form. Through painting, illustration, and mixed media, students explored ideas of commitment, identity, resilience, and long-term growth.

“I wanted to find a meaningful way to honor the hard work, dedication, resilience, and challenges Misty Copeland has endured throughout her career,” said Mr. B. Curtis Grayson, visual art teacher at Columbia High School and producer and curator of the exhibit. “The idea of ‘giving someone their flowers while they can still smell them’ became the foundation for the exhibit and led to its title, A Tribute: A Visual Exhibition to Misty Copeland — Dared to Dream Out Loud. The message felt especially fitting for our mission and for the students, who are learning what it means to pursue their dreams with courage and conviction.”

In conjunction with the exhibit, students were also featured recipients of a special video message from Copeland herself. In the video, she speaks directly to Columbia High School students about perseverance, curiosity, and believing in one’s path, emphasizing that meaningful success is often built through sustained effort over time. The message offered students a rare opportunity to hear directly from an artist whose career reflects both excellence and endurance.

Copeland’s participation comes during a period of transition in her own life and career. Having recently retired from full-time performance, she is now focused on her foundation and continued advocacy for access and representation in the arts. Her willingness to connect with students during this season added particular significance to the experience, reinforcing the idea that growth continues beyond any single chapter.

The video component was developed through collaboration between Grayson, who conceived the exhibit with his student artists, and communications project consultant Abi Ishola-Ayodeji. They worked to provide students with access to Copeland’s message of achievement, purpose, and resilience.

“I was inspired to support this experience because students benefit from being seen by people of Misty Copeland’s stature,” says Ishola-Ayodeji. “Moments like this reinforce that students’ work and effort matter, and that showing up with intention and excellence is always worthwhile—you never know who is watching or what doors that commitment can open. Columbia High School has a long history of cultivating creative talent. Continuing to bring accomplished artists into conversation helps prepare students for the realities of both the arts and the world beyond the classroom.”

The student artwork and Copeland’s message created a meaningful learning experience that extended beyond the classroom. The exhibit continues Columbia High School’s commitment to arts education and to providing students with living examples of discipline, creativity, and possibility.