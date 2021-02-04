Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Departure of South Orange-Maplewood Business Admin. to Come at Critical Stage of $160M School Facilities Plan

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeFeb-04-2021

The impending departure of the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s business administrator, announced last week, will mean the vacancy of a key senior figure in the budget process for the 2021-2022 academic year and for the oversight of the $160 million capital improvement and integration plan to provide critical upgrades to . . .

Thank you for reading Village Green NJ! If you are an active subscriber, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].

Other Stories

  • Departure of South Orange-Maplewood Business Admin. to Come at Critical Stage of $160M School Facilities Plan
    • Jerry Giainis, Maplewood township administrator
  • Maplewood Hires Jerry Giaimis as New Township Administrator
  • 15-Year-Old Testifies to Struggles of Remote Learning for 10-Year-Old Brother
  • 'Lift Every Voice and Sing': Maplewood Township Committee Recognizes Black History Month 2021