COVID-19 Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Details Remain Unclear as Families Await Planned April 19 Reopening of South Orange-Maplewood Schools

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeApr-06-2021

As some students in the South Orange-Maplewood School District await their return to hybrid instruction — and others hope to hear about when they might be eligible to go back to their classrooms for the first time in nearly 13 months — details have trickled out on an ad hoc . . .

Dear readers, paywall subscriptions help pay for the quality journalism that makes Village Green a trusted news source. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.

Other Stories

Jefferson Elementary School exterior
  • Details Remain Unclear as Families Await Planned April 19 Reopening of South Orange-Maplewood Schools
  • South Orange COVID-19 Update - Rising Numbers, More Eligible for Vaccine
  • Report: All NJ Residents 16+ Will Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning April 19
  • COVID-19 Testing Available in Maplewood April 5-30 for People 8 Years and Older