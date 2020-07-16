Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Find South Orange & Maplewood School Report Cards Online — Before PowerSchool Closes July 27

By access_timeJul-16-2020

From SOMSD:

In an effort to allow easier access to student grade information for families and to continue practicing safe social distancing, report cards and progress reports will primarily be provided through the PowerSchool parent portal. Paper copies of progress reports and report cards will no longer be mailed to all families. Families can view and print the reports through the parent portal using the instructions attached to this email.

On Monday, July 27th the PowerSchool Parent Portal close for scheduled summer maintenance. The Parent Portal will reopen in late August. Families are encouraged to log into the parent portal before July 27th to obtain copies of their student’s Q4 report cards.

We encourage families who do not have access to a computer in their homes to contact their individual school administrative offices by phone for alternative accommodations (see #s below). Please leave a message with your name, child’s name, and phone number for a return call.

  • Clinton Elementary School – (973) 378-7686
  • Jefferson Elementary School – (973) 378-7696
  • Marshall Elementary School – (973) 378-7698
  • Seth Boyden Elementary School – (973) 378-5209
  • South Mountain Elementary School –  (973) 378-5216
  • South Mountain Elementary School Annex – (973) 378-2801
  • Tuscan Elementary School – (973) 378-5221
  • Maplewood Middle School – (973) 378-7660
  • South Orange Middle School – (973) 378-2772
  • Columbia High School – (973) 762-5600

Online Report Cards and Progress Report Instructions

