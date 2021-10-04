Fire in CHS Boys’ Bathroom Leads to Building Evacuation; Principal Cautions Against ‘Vandalism’

From CHS Principal Frank Sanchez:

October 4, 2021

Dear Columbia High School Families,

Today at approximately 1:20 pm, the fire alarm went off due to a small fire coming from the Boys’ bathroom in the A-wing. Thanks to one of our security guards, he and I were able to put it out immediately.

We continued to follow our fire-drill protocols and all students and faculty evacuated the building. They did an exceptional job as we patiently waited for our local first responders to clear the building and allow us to return at 1:45 pm.

We thank the Maplewood police and firefighters for quickly responding and arriving on our campus so that the situation was resolved safely. In addition, our Central Office was kept abreast of the situation and they offered their assistance. Again I would like to thank our staff and our students who followed our emergency procedures so quickly and efficiently.

Right now we are beginning our investigation. We cannot allow tomfoolery to spiral into vandalism that can endanger our students. We will speak to the student body as well so they know that this investigation will not rest until we learn who did this. Our parent community will be updated as soon as this is resolved.

Sincerely,

Frank Sanchez