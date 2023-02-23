Get Your Tickets Now! CHS Musical ‘Something Rotten’ Opens March 10

From The CHS Musical:

The hottest tickets in MapSo are on sale now! The annual Columbia High School Musical is a must-see event, playing to sold out crowds year after year. The excitement begins building in early March as the community looks forward to watching what co-directors Bethany Pettigrew and Tricia Benn and the entire production team have produced with the talented cast and crew of CHS students.

This year’s production of Something Rotten! is sure to delight audiences. A musical comedy set in Elizabethan England, Something Rotten! features large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters. (Parents of young children should be aware there is some colorful language and adult humor in the show.)

Something Rotten! runs March 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 pm and March 12 and 19 at 2pm in the CHS Auditorium. Ticket prices range from $12 to $20.

Tickets are sure to sell out fast so please don’t delay! Visit showtix4u.com/events/CHSMusicals to secure your seats today!