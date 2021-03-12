COVID-19 Government Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Gov. Murphy to South Orange-Maplewood Leaders: Work to Reopen In-Person School ‘ASAP’

By Carolyn Parisi access_timeMar-12-2021

March 12, 5:04 p.m.: This article has been updated with a comment from Mayor Frank McGehee.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy directly urged all parties involved in the South Orange-Maplewood School District reopening skirmish to work together to return to in-person learning “as soon as possible,” Village Green has learned.

The governor personally . . .

