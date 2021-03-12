Gov. Murphy to South Orange-Maplewood Leaders: Work to Reopen In-Person School ‘ASAP’

March 12, 5:04 p.m.: This article has been updated with a comment from Mayor Frank McGehee.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy directly urged all parties involved in the South Orange-Maplewood School District reopening skirmish to work together to return to in-person learning “as soon as possible,” Village Green has learned.

The governor personally . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.