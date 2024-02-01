Great Greta! Servitto of South Orange Hits 1,000 Points at St. Elizabeth

Greta Servitto, a senior at The Academy of St. Elizabeth in Morris Township, recently scored her 1,000th point for varsity basketball at the school in a game against Mountain Lakes.

Servitto, a South Orange resident, has committed to Susquehanna University this coming fall. There, she will study Political Science with a minor in Pre-Law and play basketball for the NCAA III River Hawks.

“It has been truly a pleasure to be part of Greta’s high school basketball journey,” St. Elizabeth Assistant Coach Anna Russo told Village Green. “Greta has made us proud over the past four years as a St. Elizabeth Panther and sharing in her 1,000-point milestone has been a joy and a privilege! I am confident that she will continue to thrive at Susquehanna with her commitment and exemplary work ethic.”

“It has been a pleasure to coach Greta the past four years!” added Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Bruce McCloud. “We have watched her grow into a leader on the team, continue to improve her skills on the court and flourish off the court. We are proud of her accomplishments and grateful to be a part of her 1,000-point milestone at St. Elizabeth! We know Greta’s accomplishment has left an indelible mark on St. Elizabeth’s and we look forward to supporting and cheering her on as she steps into the next chapter of her basketball career at Susquehanna!”