In Effort to Attract Teachers, South Orange-Maplewood Launches Radio Ad Campaign

From South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Next time you’re listening to the latest singles by Janelle Monae and Lizzo on the radio, don’t be surprised if you hear an ad for the Schools of South Orange & Maplewood in the mix. The District launched its first radio campaign aimed at attracting “talented individuals from diverse backgrounds” to its classrooms.

The 30-second advertisements are running on Hot 97 FM, the Home of Hip Hop, and will continue until August 16th.

“Broadcast radio is one of the most proactive forms of advertising because it goes where the listeners are, and it reaches them while they are living their busy lives,” said Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the School District of South Orange & Maplewood. “Due to the extraordinarily high demand for teachers throughout New Jersey, and throughout the country, a school district like ours needs to do anything and everything to provide our students with top-quality educators in our classrooms. We are committed to doing exactly that. I want to thank Tunde Adedoyin, Director of Human Resources, and all who worked with him in putting this campaign together.”

The District has spent a total of $4,000 on the four-week campaign, which includes the radio spot production. The funds were carried over from last year’s District’s Human Resources budget.

The ad buy is aligned with the District’s priority of cultivating greater diversity among its educators. Hot 97 FM is among the top Nielsen-rated radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area for reaching black and Hispanic adults, ages 18 to 49. The station is number one in the Nielsens among black and Hispanic women, 25 to 54.

CLICK HERE to listen to the radio advertisement.

The radio campaign is the latest in a number of District efforts to recruit educators. Previous efforts have included participating in job fairs, partnering with area colleges and universities, and placing advertisements on websites and online job boards.