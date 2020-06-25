It’s Here! The South Orange Maplewood School District Virtual Arts Festival

From South Orange Maplewood School District:

Although we were not able to gather together this year for the many Spring concerts, exhibitions and shows, the South Orange Maplewood School District’s Fine and Performing Arts Department was dedicated to providing an annual venue for the various forms of visual and performing arts programs found within our schools to share with the wonderful community it serves.

Please explore the various elementary, middle and high school links!

We hope that you enjoy the works provided by some of our young artists under the guidance of our very talented and committed K-12 staff of art educators.

Download (PDF, 97KB)