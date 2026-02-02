Letter to Parents: Delia Bolden School Dismissed Early Monday Morning Due to Lack of Heat

Letter from Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing to Delia Bolden families:

February 2, 2026

Dear Delia Bolden Elementary School Families,

There is currently no heat in Delia Bolden classrooms and students are currently safely being held in the cafeteria and the auditorium. We will have an early dismissal today beginning at 10:30 am.

Please note the following important dismissal information:

Any changes to your child’s dismissal plan must be emailed to Mrs. Hutchinson .

. Walkers will not be released today.

today. Buses will not be running.

Students must be picked up at the following entrances and you will need to sign your child out:

Kindergarten–2nd Grade: Virginia Entrance

Virginia Entrance 3rd–5th Grade: Ridgewood Entrance

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. Please know that our Facilities Department is working as quickly as possible to address and resolve the issue.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Sincerely,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools