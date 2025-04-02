MapSo Basketball Celebrates 3 Championships at Maplewood Town Hall

MAPLEWOOD, NJ, [April 2, 2025] — Maplewood’s Department of Community Services was proud to share the Championship Status of three MapSo Basketball Teams with Maplewood’s Mayor and Township Committee at the April 1 Township Committee meeting. The winning teams were recognized by the governing body, and photos with trophies and individual teams added to the honor.

The 2025 MapSo basketball season featured four girls’ teams and eight boys’ teams, competing from October through the championship games in March. It was a successful year, with expanding numbers of players and a season tip off dinner for youth athletes. The season completed with two department-sponsored banquets to celebrate successes with the amazing players and their supportive families.

Mike Holloway Jr., Maplewood’s Basketball Director, coached two teams and coordinated the hectic scheduling with longtime legacy Coaches Lenny Grace and Ed Starzynski. It was the 53rd year of competitive basketball in Maplewood, and 2025 brought us home three Championship trophies.

MapSo basketball is now heading into our first ever Spring Travel season. While many youth athletes have competing spring sports, the Department of Community Services’ heard from basketball-loving families that a spring option would keep the hoop love alive for their kids. As a result, we are now offering both recreation and travel spring basketball programming in Maplewood, for all MapSo youth.

Register for Spring MapSo Madness (Grades 3–8): https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Sign up for the Maplewood Community Services Newsletter: https://govaccess.us20.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=a585a489dc1923d8fda0390bd&id=f0501a074c

Register for MapSo Summer Slap Basketball Camp: https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Congratulations to all of our players both new and veteran, and we hope to see both boys and girls players of all skill levels in our upcoming seasons. Go MapSo!

MapSo 5th Grade Boys: Gus Bebout, Ace Defreitas, Owen Elwood, Greyson Gousse, Finnegan Kenzler, Liam Mattson, Adam Saeed, Dean Sheldon, Abijah Spielman, Cooper Storms. Coaches: Dominick Starzynski & John Reed

MapSo 6th Grade Gold Boys: John Catanese, Nathan Chan, JJ Gonyo, Kohlman Johnson, Grant Johnson, James Meade, Sean Midland, Declan Monagle, Rami Pharaon, Coaches – Rich Quadrini & Brian Catanese

MapSo 7th Grade Red Boys: Sy Beckerman, Isaiah Boyd, Ethan Etienne, Earl Farrell Jr, Evan Fitzhugh, Clay Irving, Ishan Jordan, Nate Livesay, Quan Muhammad, Kam Smith, James Waller.

Coaches: OJ Mebude & Justin Bobbitt