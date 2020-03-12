Millburn Township Schools Preemptively Close Due to Coronavirus, March 16-27th

From Dr Christine Burton, Superintendent of Millburn Township Schools:

March 12, 2020

Dear Parents, Guardians & Staff,

This letter is to provide guidance on the District’s response to concerns with the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community. After consultation with the Essex County Executive Superintendent, the Local Board of Health, and the Millburn Town Council officials we are preemptively closing all District schools. Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, the Millburn Township Schools will be implementing our Emergency Procedures Plan through instituting our distance learning protocols. This includes all fields, play grounds and school property. We will be closing for 10 school days, March 16th – 27th, as recommended by the CDC for the period of quarantine. These measures are being taken as per the NJ Department of Health as a strategy to limit transmission of COVID-19 within our community.

Early Dismissal Friday, March 13th:

Throughout this week the staff have engaged in planning and professional development to prepare for distance learning. In order to make final preparations, we will have an early dismissal for all schools tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020.

The dismissal for MS and HS students will be the regular ½ day schedule with dismissal at 12:15 pm and all K-4 students will be dismissed at 12:40pm and Washington School at 12:45pm. Please note that lunch is not served on early dismissal days. Also, all after-school activities and events including outside groups are canceled.

We are requiring students to bring home all books, materials and personal belongings tomorrow in preparation for the school closure. We will provide access to our buildings until 5:00pm tomorrow evening to allow for families to retrieve items as needed.

Pre- K parents: The AM Pre-K students will report to school at their regular time. The PM Pre-K students will not report to school, but have the opportunity to enter the building between 1:00pm and 5:00pm in order to collect belongings.

All Union County Vocational Technical School students will follow their regular busing schedule for tomorrow.

School Closure Starting Monday, March 16th:

Starting on Monday, March 16, 2020, all schools will be closed for students for 10 school days. During this time, we will be monitoring the events of COVID-19 with the Local Board of Health in determining the need to continue with the closure. Only staff will have access to the buildings on Monday to make final preparations and to collect materials as needed.

All Union County Vocational Technical Schools busing is cancelled beginning on Monday, March 16th.

Further information on the expectations during 10-day closure will be communicated via email and on the Millburn District website by tomorrow afternoon in the Superintendent Update. Thank you in advance for your support as we manage through this unprecedented situation in our schools and our community.

Christine Burton

Dr. Christine Burton

Superintendent of Schools

(973) 376-3600 (X40151)

[email protected]

@SuptBurton

@millburnschools