Parenting Center Seeks Parents for Focus Group on South Orange & Maplewood School Reopening

From the Parenting Center:

Dear SOMSD Family,

This is a follow-up to our July 7 email (https://bit.ly/2CDvoS8) regarding the Parenting Center assembling a parent panel focus group to collect feedback on school reopening.

Our District recognizes the importance of hearing and weighing parental/guardian voices as we continue to work toward our plans for Fall, 2020 school reopening. Toward this end, we seek to gather a diverse and representative group, with two members from each school as well as from the Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) to serve in this focus group. The submission due date for panel consideration is Monday, July 20, 2020, 12:00 noon. We will use a lottery system to select the members once all application forms have been received and participants will be notified via email.

The panel will meet with Superintendent Dr. Taylor twice during the summer for 90-minutes each on the dates below. This panel is not a planning group — it is a focus group. Participants will be sharing responses to questions and scenarios that Dr. Taylor will be presenting. We welcome your input and feedback because as parents/guardians you are in the best position to provide the District with information and perspectives about your home and family situation. This group, along with the survey responses from our broader community, as well as other community outreach efforts, will make an important contribution to the planning process for our District’s reopening in the fall.

Meeting dates:

Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11:00 am (To gain parental/guardian perspective)

Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 11:00 am (To address parental/guardian questions)

Please click here or copy/paste the URL into your browser to fill out the form: https://bit.ly/2AYPnKt

Thank you again for your interest and commitment to our School District.

Sincerely,

The Parenting Center