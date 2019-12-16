PHOTOS: Columbia High Celebrates 1st National Spanish Honors Society Inductees

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 31 students were inducted as the first members of the prestigious National Spanish Honor Society at Columbia High School. The event featured guest speakers Dr. Ronald G. Taylor (Superintendent of Schools), Dr. Kalisha Morgan (CHS Interim Principal), and Dr. Ramon Robles (World Language Supervisor). Three CHS Spanish teachers — Ana Bojorque, Danielle Cayo and Gonzalo Lemos — were also awarded with a certificate of recognition for their participation in the foundation of this honor society in Maplewood and South Orange. The event ended with a small gathering in honor of the new members organized by the CHS Home & School Association.

Twenty-two of the 31 students have parental permission for their names to be listed here: Lily Alvarez, Ella Cervi, Jaelen Clyburn, Zoe Ferguson, Raymond Feinleib, Sophia Gigante, Isioma Grant, Margaret Harper, Lily Kubany, Nicole Lieber, Emily Lopez, Sofia Lopez, Jack Maitlin, Cassidy Moskowitz, Sophia Motiwalla, Seth Peiris, Coralie PIerre, Ellie Rojer, Sasha Rojer, Cole Strupp, Claire Sullivan, Brenda Garte, and Natalia Zacker.