Daria Gordon, a senior at Columbia High School and the president of CHS’s Model UN Club, was one of the organizers of the recent CHS walkout on gun safety.

As a result of organizing the walk out, Daria was contacted by Everytown for Gun Safety and Students Demand Action to represent New Jersey in DC last week in a #DontLookAway rally and to help lobby legislators for stronger gun safety laws.

See photos of Gordon at the rally courtesy of Victoria Rivkin: