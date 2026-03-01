Round by Round: CHS Boxer Jhasi Mtume’s Fight For the Future

At Columbia High School, Jhasi Mtume looks like any other sophomore walking through the halls – focused, calm, part of a school community that pushes students to do their best. But once the final bell rings, his routine shifts from homework and class discussions to gloves, training and national competitions. Jhasi is a nationally ranked junior boxer, already building a name for himself far beyond Columbia High School.

Boxing became more than just an after-school activity when he attended his first national tournament.

“I started to realize boxing was more than a hobby,” Jhasi said, adding that traveling with his full team made the moment unforgettable. “It was a really fun experience for me.”

The experience changed his mindset. The long practices and exhausting conditioning suddenly had deeper meaning.

“All my hard work paid off. All the hours in the gym, all the years I put into the sport is paying off and it’s showing.”

Jhasi is ranked No. 1 nationally in the 110-pound weight class and No. 8 at 119 pounds. He was twice named New Jersey Boxer of the Year and a three-time national champion.

“My goal is to be a world champion in multiple weight classes,” he said.

Still, what people see in the ring is only a small part of the story. His father Faulu Mtume, also a CHS grad, explained: “The part that is missed is the amount of hard work that has to go into the craft in order to even have a shot at achieving this goal.”

A fight lasts just six minutes, three two-minute rounds, but it represents “hundreds of hours of physical, mental and emotional training.” Those six minutes are built on sacrifice, structure and constant discipline, he said..

Balancing that level of competition with school requires teamwork. Jhasi’s father works closely with school leaders and teachers to make sure academics stay strong as Jhasi criss-crosses the country to tournaments..

“Jhasi is a student-athlete… the ‘student’ comes first for a reason,” he said.

Jhasi brings his computer to tournaments, completing assignments between fights. “When I don’t fight… I’ll just do the work earlier or later in the day.”

Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing applauded Jhasi and his family at the Board of Education’s January meeting: “We are very proud of his work and also to support our student athletes of this caliber,” he said. “And who knows, we may be cheering on a future Olympian in the next couple of years.”

Even with national rankings, Jhasi stays grounded.

“I don’t really feel pressure…I just gotta work even harder,” he said.

Supported by family and school, Jhasi continues pushing forward, one round, one class, one goal at a time.

Elise Veal is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.