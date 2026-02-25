SEPAC SOMA Hosts Free Community Special Education Resource Fair on Saturday, February 28

The following is a release from SEPAC:

Discover local inclusive resources! The South Orange-Maplewood Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC SOMA) is hosting a free, community-wide Resource Fair this Saturday, February 28, 2026, 3:00-5:00 pm in the Columbia High School Cafeteria (17 Parker Ave, Maplewood). SEPAC SOMA invites everyone interested in learning more about inclusive services, activities, and opportunities for individuals with disabilities to stop by and connect with 30+ local providers, groups, and state-wide organizations.

“We have wonderful providers and organizations in the South Orange and Maplewood area who understand the importance of inclusion and prioritize accessible activities and services, and our event makes it easier for families to find disability-inclusive opportunities in our community. Local and school-based therapeutic services, adult transition services, speech & occupational therapists, school-centered supports, activities and classes … there’s something for everyone! We hope you’ll stop by to connect and learn more,” said Beth Cosentino, Resource Fair Coordinator and former SEPAC SOMA President.

This is a family-friendly event with a sensory-friendly quiet space hosted by Together We Bloom’s Traveling Sensory Room, an art activity created by the South Mountain YMCA, and refreshments provided by Lindsey Stone Homes. To learn more about SEPAC SOMA or this event, please visit the SEPAC SOMA website.