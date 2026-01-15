SOMA Rocks to Raise Funds for CHS Music Programs and Celebrate Local Talent January 24

From SOMA Rocks:

SOMA Rocks is coming back to The Woodland on January 24, 2026. More than just a fundraiser; SOMA Rocks is a celebration of our community’s talent and a night filled with incredible music and camaraderie.

Each January, the Local Heroes Band invites its talented neighbors from the community to perform with the band as guest vocalists to raise funds for the Columbia High School Music Parents Association (CHSMPA).

This year’s show will have a new twist: each singer must elect songs from the ’90s.

The lineup of stars of stage and screen include:

Miguel Cervantes (best known for his role as Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago and Broadway productions of Hamilton )

(best known for his role as Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago and Broadway productions of ) Becky Gulsvig (Broadway credits include A Beautiful Noise, Hairspray, Legally Blonde and School of Rock)

(Broadway credits include and School of Rock) Kevin Kern (Broadway credits include Finding Neverland , Wicked , T he Bridges of Madison County and Les Miserables )

(Broadway credits include , , T and ) Manu Narayan (Broadway credits include Sondheim’s Company , My Fair Lady and Gettin’ the Band Back Together )

(Broadway credits include Sondheim’s , and ) Graham Rowat (Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen , Meteor Shower, Sunset Boulevard , Mamma Mia )

(Broadway credits include , , ) Joanna Young (Broadway credits include The Drowsy Chaperone and Grease )

(Broadway credits include and ) Danielle Ferland (Broadway credits include Into the Woods and All My Sons )

(Broadway credits include and ) Jared Zarilli (Broadway and touring credits include SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical , Lysistrata Jones , Wicked and We Will Rock You

(Broadway and touring credits include , , and Ben Thompson (Broadway and touring Credits include Dear Everything, Waitress, and Matilda the Musical).

In addition, local singing legends Kat De Bari (lead singer of Marry the Sea) Alex Jones (lead singer of the bands Gravy Train and Water Towers), Jeiris Cook (solo artist) and two surprise performers round out the guest singers. As always, the Local Heroes’ singers Charlie Pollock (currently starring on Broadway in The Great Gatsby) and Diane Davis (best known for starring as Ginny Potter in the acclaimed Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will also take turns leading the band.

All the singers will select and perform their favorite rock and pop hits backed by the Local Heroes for an unforgettable performance. SOMA Rocks 2026 will take place on Saturday, January 24, at 8 p.m. at The Woodland in Maplewood.

In addition to the main headliner, students from Columbia High School’s own marching band will open the event.

The goal is to raise at least $18,000 for the Columbia High School Music Parents Association (CHSMPA).

The funds raised by CHSMPA play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the school budget and what our music teachers really need. CHSMPA supports a variety of CHS music program initiatives including new instruments, uniforms, transportation and food. More than 600 students who participate in chorus, band, orchestra and music technology will benefit.

There will be a cash bar, with beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks. The Sandwicheria Eatery will be selling food inside and merch will be sold at the event to benefit Columbia High School’s music program for our kids.

Many thanks to our growing list of event sponsors this year: Pollock Properties Group, Parker Pohl LLP, Rebellion Design, SOMA Sounds, Dingers, In Tune and Sonny’s Bagels.

Find out more about SOMA Rocks and The Local Heroes Band here at the SOMA Rocks website. Find out more about CHSMPA here.