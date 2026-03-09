MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

SOMSD Board of Ed Preliminary Budget Hearing Meeting Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 24

by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
written by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education hereby gives notice that the Preliminary Budget Hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 6:30 p.m., and subsequently rescheduled to Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 6:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

The hearing will be held in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the proposed 26-27 Preliminary Budget. Action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Board of Education Meeting

Date: March 24, 2026 | Time: 6:30 PM

Quick Join Details

  • Webex Link: Click Here to Join
  • Event Number: 2340 362 6350
  • Event Password: Orange20Maple
  • Join by Phone: 408-418-9388 (US Toll)

How to Participate in Public Comment

If you would like to address the Board during the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations, please follow these three steps:

Step 1: Register to Speak

To be added to the speaker list, you must complete the signup form prior to the start of the session:

Public Session Comment Signup Form

Step 2: Set Up Webex

Ensure your device is ready by installing the Webex app in advance:

Step 3: Connect and Comment

  • Join the Meeting: Use the “Quick Join” https://www.google.com/search?q=links above to enter the virtual room.
  • Stay Ready: When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will unmute your microphone.
  • Deliver Your Message: Speak clearly into your microphone or headset. Once your allotted time has concluded, your microphone will be muted to allow the next speaker to begin.

Note: For the best experience, we recommend joining via a stable Wi-Fi connection and using a headset to minimize background noise.

Frank Ceurvels, Acting Board Secretary

More Stories

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.