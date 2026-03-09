SOMSD Board of Ed Preliminary Budget Hearing Meeting Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 24

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education hereby gives notice that the Preliminary Budget Hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 6:30 p.m., and subsequently rescheduled to Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 6:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

The hearing will be held in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the proposed 26-27 Preliminary Budget. Action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information

Board of Education Meeting

Date: March 24, 2026 | Time: 6:30 PM

Quick Join Details

Webex Link: Click Here to Join

Event Number: 2340 362 6350

Event Password: Orange20Maple

Join by Phone: 408-418-9388 (US Toll)

How to Participate in Public Comment

If you would like to address the Board during the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations, please follow these three steps:

Step 1: Register to Speak

To be added to the speaker list, you must complete the signup form prior to the start of the session:

Public Session Comment Signup Form

Step 2: Set Up Webex

Ensure your device is ready by installing the Webex app in advance:

Step 3: Connect and Comment

Join the Meeting: Use the “Quick Join” https://www.google.com/search?q=links above to enter the virtual room.

Stay Ready: When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will unmute your microphone.

Deliver Your Message: Speak clearly into your microphone or headset. Once your allotted time has concluded, your microphone will be muted to allow the next speaker to begin.

Note: For the best experience, we recommend joining via a stable Wi-Fi connection and using a headset to minimize background noise.

Frank Ceurvels, Acting Board Secretary