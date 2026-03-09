SOMSD Board of Ed Preliminary Budget Hearing Meeting Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 24

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:
The Board of Education hereby gives notice that the Preliminary Budget Hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 6:30 p.m., and subsequently rescheduled to Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 6:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.
The hearing will be held in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey.
The purpose of the meeting is to review the proposed 26-27 Preliminary Budget. Action will be taken.
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information
Board of Education Meeting
Date: March 24, 2026 | Time: 6:30 PM
Quick Join Details
- Webex Link: Click Here to Join
- Event Number: 2340 362 6350
- Event Password: Orange20Maple
- Join by Phone: 408-418-9388 (US Toll)
How to Participate in Public Comment
If you would like to address the Board during the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations, please follow these three steps:
Step 1: Register to Speak
To be added to the speaker list, you must complete the signup form prior to the start of the session:
Public Session Comment Signup Form
Step 2: Set Up Webex
Ensure your device is ready by installing the Webex app in advance:
Step 3: Connect and Comment
- Join the Meeting: Use the “Quick Join” https://www.google.com/search?q=links above to enter the virtual room.
- Stay Ready: When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will unmute your microphone.
- Deliver Your Message: Speak clearly into your microphone or headset. Once your allotted time has concluded, your microphone will be muted to allow the next speaker to begin.
Note: For the best experience, we recommend joining via a stable Wi-Fi connection and using a headset to minimize background noise.
Frank Ceurvels, Acting Board Secretary