South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Reaffirms Protections for Immigrant Students & Families

At its January 29 regular monthly meeting, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education unanimously passed Resolution 4917: Standing in Solidarity with Immigrant Students and Families.

Board of Education President Will Meyer credited Board 1st Vice President Liz Callahan with spearheading the resolution, which reaffirmed that the school district would continue “strict enforcement of existing laws and policies protecting student privacy and safety,” specifically “strictly limiting access for non-local law enforcement – including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – to prevent disruption to the educational setting and protecting students during transport to and from school”, adhering to policies to “protect student records from unauthorized review,” and “maintaining District protocol that requires immediate reporting of any ICE activity to the Superintendent’s Office.”

“We are living through a moment that is marked by real fear and uncertainty for probably all of us,” said Callahan.

“I want to thank our district leadership and our educators for the steady and thoughtful and often quiet courage it takes to support students each day in these challenging times,” continued Callahan. “I also appreciate my Board colleagues for the care and collaboration that went into this resolution.”

“This resolution affirms our legal and moral obligation to ensure that every child has access to a free and public education — that’s free from fear and harassment and intimidation regardless of their immigration status,” said Callahan. “And it affirms existing policies that protect their privacy, safety, and access.”

“Being vocal in moments like this, in my opinion, is essential. It’s being clear about who we are and what we stand for. Silence does not always reassure a vulnerable student or family. Clarity does. So when we’re not explicit about our values, others are able to shape a narrative for us. Leadership in this moment requires courage, care, compassion, and conviction. And our students are watching, they deserve to know that they belong here, that their dignity matters, and that our schools remain places of learning and safety. So thank you,” concluded Callahan.

Meyer told Callahan, “I appreciate the persuasion and the advocacy that you undertook numerous times in making sure this crossed the finish line. So thank you.”

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SOUTH ORANGE AND MAPLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY

PUBLIC BOARD MEETING JANUARY 29, 2026

RESOLUTION 4917 FOR ACTION

SUBJECT: RESOLUTION STANDING IN SOLIDARITY WITH IMMIGRANT STUDENTS AND FAMILIES

WHEREAS, it is the right of every resident school-aged child, regardless of immigration status, to access a free public education as guaranteed under federal law;

WHEREAS, consistent with Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982) and guidance issued by the New Jersey Department of Education, the South Orange-Maplewood School District has a responsibility to ensure that all school-aged children who reside within its boundaries, regardless of immigration status, can safely access a free public education;

WHEREAS, federal immigration enforcement activities and recent events in the wider community have created fear and instability that disrupts the educational environment and threatens the emotional safety of our students and families;

WHEREAS, these enforcement actions have impacted not only our nation as a whole but have been seen in the detention and removal of families, including school-age students, from within Essex County and even in this District, instilling fear and instability within our community and hindering the educational work of the District; and

WHEREAS, these actions by federal officers have served to impede the efforts of our District to appropriately serve our student and family population and have had a corrosive effect on their ability to access the education guaranteed to them under federal and state law,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education reaffirms its commitment that all school-aged children residing in South Orange and Maplewood receive a free public education; enjoy all the opportunities and benefits available in our schools, regardless of ethnicity, national origin, race, or immigration status; and do so free from harassment or intimidation; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Board stands in solidarity with all students and their families — and in particular students and families who are immigrants, people of color, and multilingual learners — in ensuring they may attend school free from harassment, intimidation, or disruption; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Board affirms the District’s continued strict enforcement of existing laws and policies protecting student privacy and safety, specifically:

● strictly limiting access for non-local law enforcement – including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – to prevent disruption to the educational setting under Policies 7440, 9150, and 9320 and protecting students during transport to and from school under Policy 8360;

● adhering to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and District Policies 8330 and 8335 to protect student records from unauthorized review; and

● maintaining District protocol that requires immediate reporting of any ICE activity to the Superintendent’s Office.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Board commits to an ongoing review of its policies regarding building access, recordkeeping, and educational access, and to taking any other necessary actions within its power, to secure a free public education for all school-age children; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Superintendent shall share this Resolution with District families, staff, and vendors that have contact with students and families, using usual means of communication, and that the Resolution be translated into the languages spoken by students and families at home.

