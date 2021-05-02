South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Special Budget Hearing, May 3

From SOMSD:

Special Board Meeting

May 3, 2021

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 6:30 pm via the online video conference platform for a Budget Hearing. Immediately following the Public Session, the Board of Education will meet in Closed Session to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. Action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Join By Phone

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Public Session

Date / Time: Monday, May 3, 2021 – 6:30 pm

Event Number: 173 907 9558

Event Password: 67264320

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Watch on Public Access Television