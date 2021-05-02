South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Special Budget Hearing, May 3

From SOMSD:
Special Board Meeting
May 3, 2021
The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 6:30 pm via the online video conference platform for a Budget Hearing. Immediately following the Public Session, the Board of Education will meet in Closed Session to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. Action will be taken.
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9AnTa0XRUL0V91iXFUpNQ)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)
Join By Phone
Event: Board of Education Meeting – Public Session
Date / Time: Monday, May 3, 2021 – 6:30 pm
Event Number: 173 907 9558
Event Password: 67264320
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Watch on Public Access Television
- Channel 35 in Maplewood
- Channel 19 in South Orange
- Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange