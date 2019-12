The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education approved the 2020-21 School Year Calendar at its regular meeting on Monday, December 16.

The calendar featured several changes from past years, including the addition of a full week break in November (which includes the two-day NJ teacher convention break), and a spring break that begins in late March.

School begins after Labor Day.

See a PDF of the calendar below.

Download (PDF, 632KB)