South Orange-Maplewood BOE Meeting to be Held Monday, February 22

By access_timeFeb-21-2021

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, February 22, 2021.

See the full agenda here.

The meeting will include:

  • Audit Presentation it Presentation
  • 2021-22 Budget Preparation update
  • Access & Equity Presentation

Also on the agenda: the official resignation of Business Administrator Paul Roth; and a resolution requesting that Gov. Phil Murphy prioritize school personnel as frontline workers for vaccinations.

To watch or participate in the meeting:

  • Join By Computer / Smartphone

    Choose one of three options:

    Join By Phone

    Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

    Meeting ID: 179 718 0611

    Meeting PW: 67264320

    Watch on Public Access Television

    • Channel 35 in Maplewood
    • Channel 19 in South Orange
    • Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.

    Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks

    Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please visit our online Hearing of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks web page.

    In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

    Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

    Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

    Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

    February 22 2021 – BOE Meeting Public Participation Signup (Audio Comment)

    Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

    Connect to the BOE Meeting. Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

    Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

    During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

