South Orange-Maplewood BOE Meeting to be Held Monday, February 22

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Join By Phone

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Meeting ID: 179 718 0611

Meeting PW: 67264320

Watch on Public Access Television

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks

Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please visit our online Hearing of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks web page.

In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

February 22 2021 – BOE Meeting Public Participation Signup (Audio Comment)

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting. Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.