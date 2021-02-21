South Orange-Maplewood BOE Meeting to be Held Monday, February 22

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, February 22, 2021.
The meeting will include:
- Audit Presentation it Presentation
- 2021-22 Budget Preparation update
- Access & Equity Presentation
Also on the agenda: the official resignation of Business Administrator Paul Roth; and a resolution requesting that Gov. Phil Murphy prioritize school personnel as frontline workers for vaccinations.
To watch or participate in the meeting:
-
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SomaTV: Click Here
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here
- Watch on SOSMD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information
Join By Phone
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Meeting ID: 179 718 0611
Meeting PW: 67264320
Watch on Public Access Television
- Channel 35 in Maplewood
- Channel 19 in South Orange
- Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.
Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks
Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please visit our online Hearing of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks web page.
In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.
Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.
- Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).
- Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.
- Install Webex for Android devices.
Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak
Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:
February 22 2021 – BOE Meeting Public Participation Signup (Audio Comment)
Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting
Connect to the BOE Meeting. Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.
Step 4 – Provide your audio comment
During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.