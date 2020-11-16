South Orange-Maplewood BOE Recognizes Students, Teachers, Staff

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education [Note: each month the BOE recognizes students, teachers/staff and others in the district for achievements and honors. This is November’s list.]

CHS: Students

Four CHS students were commended by the College Board for their excellence in academic achievement and recognized as a College Board National Recognition Program Scholar.

The invitation was extended to those student(s) who scored in the top 2.5% of PSAT/NMSQT test takers who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area, or are from a small town.

The four students recognized from CHS are:

Walter Behaylo, National Hispanic Recognition Award

Daniel Palumbo, National Hispanic Recognition Award

Lucas Intagliata, National Hispanic Recognition Award

Ogenna Oraedu, National African American Scholar

Congratulations on this academic achievement.

CHS: The Columbian Newspaper Staff

The editorial staff of the Columbian newspaper, who won a 1st place award in an annual competition held by the American Scholastic Press Association for the sixth year in a row in October 2020, received a county proclamation from Freeholder Tyshammie Cooper from the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

The proclamation hereby commends Columbia High School for winning first place in the American Scholastic Press Association’s annual competition and congratulates them for fostering an environment that produces exemplary results and excellent student-members of society.

Members of the Columbian editorial staff for 2019-2020 were: Martina Zacker, Nicolas Shires, Noori Zubieta, Jordan Young, Sydney Rednick, Zoe Slavin, Emily Wilner, Ari Mehlman, Ruari McEwan and Jonathon Cutler.

The art/design team members for 2019-2020 were: Dana Hugel, Avery Soupios, Matt McBride, Arielle Loubier, Derek Gutierrez, Sydney Mannion, Isaac Weber, Jack Griffith, Leo Preston, Ethan Walden and Charlie Hummel. Advisors are Joshua Enyeart and Cindy Malhotra.

Central Office: Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes, ELA Supervisor

Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes, ELA Supervisor, had an article published in the Handbook of Reading Research, Literacy Research Annual Review, Vol V. at the end of September. The article is titled, “Restorying Critical Literacies.” In addition to Dr. Bean-Folkes, the article was authored by Ebony Elizabeth Thomas and James Joshua Coleman (2020).

The article, “Restorying Critical Literacy,” itself, foregrounds the human agency underlying each literate act, as well as spotlighting the potential for returning future critical literacy practices to those best poised to harness their power – that is young people, whose use of participatory media demands that literacy instruction hold relevance for their lives as readers, as writers, and as activists living through the perils of a 21st century world.

CHS: Gary Mobley, Cougars, Football Coach

Congratulations to Columbia Cougars head football coach Gary Mobley for being named New Jersey’s High School Football Coach of the Week by the New York Jets on October 20. In its 25th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Board of Education: Shannon Cuttle, Member

Congratulations to Board member Shannon Cuttle, on making the 100 most influential LGBT New Jerseyans Power List. The 3rd annual list, pays tribute to politically influential LGBTQs in New Jersey politics.

As quoted in the INSIDERNJ.com 2020 Insider Out 100: LGBT Power List, “a gatecrashing history-maker, Shannon Cuttle snagged the most votes – first place – in an 8-way race for school board to become NJ’s first transgender elected official. Cuttle is a rising star in the state and national Democratic party as evidenced by high profile roles at this summer’s DNC.