Community COVID-19 Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange Maplewood School District Closed for Give-Back Day, May 22

By access_timeMay-12-2020

From South Orange Maplewood School District Superintendent Taylor:

The South Orange Maplewood School District 2019-20 school year calendar has two emergency closing dates built into the calendar and one give-back day if needed.  We used two emergency days on March 16th and 17th, with distance learning beginning on March 18th.  As the District will continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year, we will not be using the remaining give-back day for an emergency closing.

Therefore, Friday, May 22, 2020, will be a give-back day for all staff, and the District will be closed.

Please enjoy a safe and healthy extended Memorial Day holiday.

