South Orange-Maplewood School District Thanksgiving Break Travel/Quarantine Guidelines

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

Dear SOMSD Community,

As you are aware, the Thanksgiving Break is November 25 & 26, 2021. District schools and Central Office will be closed. Schools and District offices will reopen on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The District will collect information from parents/guardians of unvaccinated students who plan on traveling either domestically (outside of PA, NJ, NY, CT, DE) or outside of the United States during the Thanksgiving break. To keep our students, staff and community safe, unvaccinated students will need to quarantine before returning to school.

Note the following:

UNVACCINATED students will be asked to quarantine for a full seven to ten days depending on testing.

students will be asked to quarantine for a full seven to ten days depending on testing. Quarantine may be seven full days if students test negative on days 3, 4, or 5 after returning from travel. If you choose not to test, quarantine is ten full days.

This guidance is per our local SOMA Departments of Health as informed by NJDOH and CDC.

If your child is fully vaccinated, they do NOT need to quarantine (unless they have symptoms).

need to quarantine (unless they have symptoms). If you recently opted to have your child vaccinated in accordance with the new CDC endorsement and recommendation for children 5 to 11 years old against COVID-19 with the Pfizer pediatric vaccine, please note that your child will NOT be considered fully vaccinated until TWO WEEKS AFTER they receive their second dose of the vaccine (which is after we return from Thanksgiving Break).

Everyone’s continued compliance is necessary to keep the members of our school community healthy and safe.

Please refer to the communication sent to parents on Friday, October 22 for a full description of the requirements which are still applicable. [https://bit.ly/3pqq8rk]

During a student’s quarantine period, they will receive virtual instruction. Please note that we strive to minimize the disruption to student learning during the quarantine period by having systems in place for students to receive virtual instructional support that is commensurate with their normal school day. Again, it is imperative that families of UNVACCINATED students who plan to travel during the Thanksgiving break, outside of the PA, NJ, NY, CT, and DE areas fill out the Thanksgiving Break Travel Survey by Monday, November 22.

South Orange & Maplewood School District