South Orange-Maplewood Welcomes Dr. Gretel Pérez, Asst. Supt. for Access & Equity

At the August 17 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education meeting, the district named Dr. Gretel Pérez as Assistant Superintendent for Access & Equity. Dr. Pérez is filling a newly created position.

She was appointed for the period of 9/1/20-6/30/21, at an annual salary of $155,000. See the original job posting below:

Read more about Dr. Pérez in a biography sent by the district:

Dr. Gretel Pérez: Asst. Supt. for Access & Equity

Dr. Gretel Pérez is a proud native of Newark, NJ. She holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology & French and had the opportunity to study at the Université de la Sorbonne in Paris. She earned a Master’s degree in Liberal Studies with a thesis in bio-engineering from Rutgers University, a second Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Saint Peter’s University, and successfully defended her dissertation, “A Study of the Effectiveness of Kinesthetic Role-Play in the Teaching of Atoms & Molecules among urban, middle-school students” to earn her doctorate from Saint Peter’s University under the tutelage of the renowned Dr. William Gutsch.

Dr. Pérez proudly served in roles such as a teacher, academic interventionist, Science & STEAM Director, Secondary Education Director, and, most recently, Executive Director of Elementary Education & Early Childhood in Plainfield Public School District. Dr. Pérez became an administrator because she wanted to change perceptions about the abilities of both low performing students and students of color. She successfully coached administrators and teachers on how to effectively use data, incorporate the Arts in lessons, and activate curiosity among students so teachers can see and capitalize on the potential in all students.

Being in four distinct school districts allowed Dr. Pérez to understand the importance of providing students and staff with cross cultural learning experiences, thus making her an advocate for equity among all learners. “Having worked in both urban and suburban school districts for 20 years, I know all too well that it is not about facilities or gadgets, it is about how leadership develops individuals who are pedagogically and culturally competent, sensitive and responsive. I am excited to form part of the team that sets the groundwork in moving South Orange-Maplewood School District forward, especially for our brown and black students, as well as have a hand in how people and programs evolve so subgroups have a platform to showcase their skills and talents. That way, everyone can benefit from intentional integration.”

Download (PDF, 186KB)